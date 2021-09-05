Baghdad, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :French energy giant TotalEnergies has signed a $27-billion contract to invest in oil, gas and solar energy production in Iraq, the country's oil minister said Sunday.

The announcement of the deal, supposed in part to reduce Iraq's reliance on fossil fuels, came as minister Ihsan Ismail signed the contract at a Baghdad ceremony with TotalEnergies chief Patrick Pouyanne.