UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Troubled Rightwing Republicans Elect New Leader

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

France's troubled rightwing Republicans elect new leader

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :France's rightwing Republicans (LR) on Sunday elected Christian Jacob, the current head of the troubled party's parliamentary group, to steer them to municipal elections in March.

The 59-year-old former minister, who was the favourite in the poll, was elected in the first round with 62.58 percent of the vote, the party said.

With five months to go before France holds municipal elections, Jacob will be tasked with turning around the fortunes of a party that has been in decline for two years.

The Republicans won just 8.48 percent in May's European Parliament elections, compared with 22.

23 percent in France's 2017 parliamentary polls.

The rout led then LR leader Laurent Wauquiez to step down from the party formerly called the Union for a Popular Movement, which won the presidency under Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007.

Speaking after his victory, Jacob said: "The Republicans will not regain their place as a great, popular and open rightwing party unless they revive the promise of bringing people together."The March municipal elections will be a "moment of truth", Jacob said.

LR membership has declined from 235,000 in 2017 to some 135,000 today.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote France March May Sunday 2017 Christian From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

3 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

3 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

4 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

4 hours ago

UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.