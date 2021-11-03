Paris, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :When asked about his strategy ahead of France's presidential election next year, Eric Zemmour is candid about his admiration for Donald Trump's US campaign in 2016.

"He succeeded in bringing together the working classes and the patriotic bourgeoisie. That's what I've been dreaming about... for 20 years," Zemmour told the LCI channel in one of dozens of recent tv interviews.

The far-right veteran political journalist and TV pundit has not declared his intention to run for president, but has dropped enough hints to raise expectations that he will.

Zemmour has suggested similarities between the ex-US president's chief concerns and his own: immigration, de-industrialisation, as well as opposition to "the politically correct".

"That means the media, judges, the cultural elite," he said.

While the American's route to power represented one model he was considering, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's was another.

"He did pretty well," the 63-year-old said with a smile about the former mayor of London who harnessed fear of immigration and anti-EU sentiment among the working classes during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016.

Zemmour's sudden emergence as a serious contender for the presidential election has electrified the French political class and led to frequent debates about his similarity to Trump and other successful right-wing populists of recent years.

The title of the Zemmour's new book, "France Has Not Said Its Final Word", faintly echoes Trump's aspirational "Make American Great Again" slogan.

As politicians, both men present themselves as national saviours.

Zemmour admitted that even the front cover of his latest book, which features him set against the French flag, also borrowed the patriotic iconography of Trump's 2016 tome "Great Again".

- 'Cultured figure' - According to one theory doing the rounds in France, Zemmour is similar to both Trump and Johnson in the sense that he embodies an essential national characteristic which forms part of his appeal to voters.

Trump is an almost cartoonish representation of an American businessman -- brash, braggadocious, fast-talking and wealthy.

Johnson, a graduate of England's finest schools, has cultivated an image of upper-class cleverness and eccentricity.

And Zemmour, a self-taught historian, peppers his writing and interviews with sometimes obscure references to figures from France's political past and literary canon in the manner of a public intellectual.

"I believe in the comparison to Trump and also with Boris Johnson," said Gerard Araud, France's ambassador to Washington during Trump's time in office.

"Basically, the Americans want a billionaire, the British someone from Eton and Oxford, and the French want a cultured figure," Araud told AFP.

Benjamin Haddad, a French analyst at the Atlantic Council think-tank in Washington, also sees parallels between Zemmour's budding campaign and Trump's.

He summarised it on Twitter as "being deliberately radical which gives the impression of authenticity, controlling the media space, and starting controversies that force others to react".

At a visit to an arms fair in Paris, Zemmour turned a sniper's weapon on journalists, telling them with a smile to "Get back, move".

The video, which was quickly picked up by French cable news channels, recalled right-wing Americans' love affair with guns as well as Trump's unrelenting animosity towards the "fake news" media, as he calls it.