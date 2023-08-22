Open Menu

France's Weather Authority Puts 4 Departments On Red Alert Over Risk Of Heat Waves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

France's weather authority puts 4 departments on red alert over risk of heat waves

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :France's Met Department on Tuesday put four departments of the country on red alert due to the risk of heat waves.

A map on Meteo France's website showed that four departments in southern France, including Rhone, Haute-Loire, Ardeche, and Drome were under extreme risk of heat waves on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau said Monday in a news conference that medical centers and care homes for the elderly were notified of possible issues.

He also vowed to support the hospitals that are in an extreme situation due to the lack of staff.

Only the northern part of France is spared from high temperatures, according to Meteo France.

The rest of the country is mostly on orange alert for both days, according to the maps.

Monday was recorded as one of the hottest days in France's history, with the mercury soaring above 40C (104F) in several towns, including Nyons, Saint-Laurent-du-Pape, Lapalud, Vinsobres, and Tiranges in the southern part of the country.

