France's Worley Ends Two-year Drought With Kronplatz Giant Slalom Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

France's Worley ends two-year drought with Kronplatz giant slalom win

kronplatz, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :France's Tessa Worley won her first World Cup race in over two years and 14th overall in the women's giant slalom in Italy on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who had been fifth fastest after the first run, pulled out the second fastest time in the second to finish 0.27sec ahead of Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami.

Italy's Marta Bassino, the World Cup leader in the discipline after four giant slaloms this season, took third place at 0.73sec.

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin finished off the podium in fourth at 1.08sec.

The American had been second fastest in the first run behind Swiss skier Michelle Gisin, but posted the 17th fastest time in the second.

Gisin finished sixth overall after trailing in 27th in the second run in the Italian Dolomites.

Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was 12th best on the day.

