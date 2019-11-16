UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Yellow Vests Seek Show Of Strength For Anniversary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

France's yellow vests seek show of strength for anniversary

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :French "yellow vest" protesters are planning a series of nationwide demonstrations this weekend in a bid to show the government they can still muster support on the first anniversary of their movement.

Numbers attending the protests and levels of violence have sharply diminished in recent months from the height of the movement, which began on November 17 last year with a giant Paris protest that drew almost 300,000 people.

But the yellow vests want the actions on Saturday -- their traditional day for protests -- and also Sunday -- the anniversary day -- to show President Emmanuel Macron they remain a force to be reckoned with.

Around 200 demonstrations are planned, with authorities expecting several thousand to rally in the capital.

This estimate includes a few hundred radical protesters from the ultra-left and far-right, often behind the worst scenes of mayhem.

France has a long tradition of violent protest, but the ferocity of last winter's demonstrations and allegations of police brutality shocked the country.

Officials said the magnitude of the weekend protests is far from certain but deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez noted a "more pronounced interest" than in previous weeks, and police would plan their deployment accordingly.

"There will be a significant mobilisation but not on the scale we saw in December and January at a national level," said a French security source, asking not to be identified by name.

"We are expecting a difficult Saturday," said the source, noting that protesters "mobilise at the last minute in a bid to take us by surprise".

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Minister Paris January November December Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

8 hours ago

India, UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship: India ..

8 hours ago

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

8 hours ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

9 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.