Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :French far-right presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour on Saturday gave the finger to a passer-by during a troubled visit to Marseille, in a gesture seized on by critics as a sign his campaign was beginning to implode.

Zemmour has yet to formally declare he is standing in the 2022 elections but intense campaigning has left little doubt over his intentions and some polls had suggested he could make it to a second round against President Emmanuel Macron.

But tensions have been mounting in the Zemmour camp as the most recent polls suggested the support of the far-right commentator was beginning to wane in favour of the traditional standard-bearer on the far-right, Marine Le Pen.

Leaving a restaurant in the southern city, Zemmour was given the finger by a passer-by and responded himself with an identical gesture, an exchange captured by an AFP photographer.

A source close to Zemmour, who asked not to be named, told AFP that the gesture was "instinctive", an action for which he assumed full responsiblity.

"He told us 'I was insulted, I was shown the finger so I responded'," said the source.

France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune, a close ally of Macron, told LCI tv that the gesture had shown the "true face" of Zemmour, who won notoriety aas a commentator for his strident attacks on islam and immigration.

"It is the lack of the respect, the division, the hatred and the violence," he said.