Francisco Sagasti sworn in as Peru president: official

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Peru's 76-year-old new president Francisco Sagasti was sworn-in Tuesday at a special session of Congress, tasked with resolving a crippling political crisis.

Sagasti, from the centrist Morado party, will serve as interim president until the end of July 2021, completing the mandate of Martin Vizcarra, whose impeachment by Congress last Monday set off a snowballing crisis.