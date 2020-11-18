UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Francisco Sagasti Sworn In As Peru President: Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Francisco Sagasti sworn in as Peru president: official

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Peru's 76-year-old new president Francisco Sagasti was sworn-in Tuesday at a special session of Congress, tasked with resolving a crippling political crisis.

Sagasti, from the centrist Morado party, will serve as interim president until the end of July 2021, completing the mandate of Martin Vizcarra, whose impeachment by Congress last Monday set off a snowballing crisis.

Related Topics

July Congress From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

9 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

9 hours ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

9 hours ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

8 hours ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.