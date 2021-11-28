Frank Williams, F1 pioneer who fought adversity to build dominant team

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Frank Williams was a colossus of Formula One, but lurking beneath all the success the British racing legend's life was touched by tragedy.

Williams, who died on Sunday aged 79, was left a tetraplegic and confined to a wheelchair after a road accident in France in 1986.

The courage, energy and determination with which he dealt with this cruel roll of fate's dice drew admiration from his family, friends, colleagues and the wider public.

With technical guru Patrick Head he created, from scratch, one of the greatest Formula One teams of all time.

Williams captured seven drivers' titles, the last claimed by Canadian Jacques Villeneuve in 1997, while the team's nine constructors' crowns places Williams second only to mighty Ferrari.

His noted dry wit and charm, indefatigable spirit and resilience served him well on his journey from being a trainee sales rep for Campbell's soup earning £10 a week, to the pinnacle of the high-octane world of F1.

Francis Owen Garbett Williams was born in South Shields in northeast England on April 16, 1942.

In his early days in motor racing, he had to conduct business from his local red telephone box when cash wasn't flowing.

He established Frank Williams Racing cars in 1966, competing in F3 and F2, and F1 with a borrowed chassis from 1969.

The death of his first driver Piers Courage, driving for Williams at the Dutch GP at Zandvoort in 1970, was said to have marked him for life.

The first all-Williams built F1 car had an inauspicious start, when with Henri Pescarolo at the wheel, it was destroyed in a crash in 1972.

With funding an ever-present problem and having lost control of his company he left, with Head, to set up the team that is still racing today, in 1977.

Clay Regazzoni drove a Cosworth-powered Williams to its first F1 success, fittingly at the British Grand Prix, in 1979.

Australian Alan Jones won the team's first drivers' title the following season. Williams also collected the constructors' championship that year.