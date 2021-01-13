UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frankel And Enable Owner Prince Khalid Abdullah Dies At 83

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Frankel and Enable owner Prince Khalid Abdullah dies at 83

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Prince Khalid Abdullah, one of flat racing's most successful owners and breeders, whose horses included Frankel and Enable, has died aged 83, it was announced Tuesday.

The Saudi royal's distinctive green, pink and white colours were carried to victory in 118 Group or Grade One races.

Many of those winners came from his successful Juddmonte breeding operation, with bases near the heartlands of English and American racing in Newmarket and Kentucky respectively.

Juddmonte chief executive Douglas Erskine Crum, chief executive of his Juddmonte breeding operation, paid tribute by telling the BBC: "Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him," he said.

"He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time." Enable, twice the winner of France's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, the pinnacle of European flat racing, was the latest in a long line of leading horses owned by Prince Khalid.

Frankie Dettori, Enable's jockey, lauded Prince Khalid as an "amazing man, with an amazing breeding operation".

"It's very sad news," Dettori told the Racing Post.

"I've enjoyed some great success for Prince Khalid over the years...One of my earliest big wins was aboard Ryafan in the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp.

"I know he got great satisfaction from Enable and I think one of the last times he went racing was when she won the Arc for a second time in 2018.

"He was colossal in every sense of the word for our industry, with stallions, mares and breeding operations that produced a host of top-class horses over nearly 50 years." Other equine nobility to carry the prince's famous silks included Dancing Brave, Zafonic and Commander in Chief.

But arguably his most celebrated champion was Frankel.

Under the guidance of the late Henry Cecil, one of English racing's most successful trainers, the unbeaten Frankel was sent out from Newmarket to win 14 consecutive races before being retired to stud in 2012.

There were 10 Group One victories in that list, including a stunning triumph in the 2011 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and an 11-length victory in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Cecil's widow, Jane, said: "Prince Khalid was a gentleman and was so loyal to Henry.

"Sending him Frankel for him to train in the last few years of his life really helped him carry on. He was a good friend to Henry and without his support at one stage of his career he wouldn't have been able to continue, but he believed in him." It was a point underlined by Tom Queally, Frankel's jockey.

"The prince was a gentleman and his loyal patronage of my old boss Sir Henry Cecil through thick and thin couldn't have had a better outcome in the end with a horse like Frankel coming along," Queally said.

Enable's trainer was one of Cecil's Newmarket neighbours, John Gosden, who told Britain's PA news agency how Prince Khalid first enjoyed going racing in the 1950s as a young man in Paris.

"This sparked his bold and thorough plan to establish a breeding operation in the late 1970s, an illustration of his brilliant mind," Gosden noted.

The trainer added: "He was a very private and patrician gentleman and a very strong family man, for whom it has been a great honour and privilege to train for 38 years."

Related Topics

France Died Saudi Young Paris Douglas Man 2018 Post Family From Industry Sad

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

9 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

9 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

9 hours ago

Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, neve ..

9 hours ago

Int'l Space Station to Get Orbital Altitude Correc ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.