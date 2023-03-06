UrduPoint.com

Frankfurt Held In Wolfsburg Despite Kolo Muani Magic

Published March 06, 2023

Frankfurt held in Wolfsburg despite Kolo Muani magic

Berlin, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A Randal Kolo Muani-powered Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to cut the gap on fourth place to just one point after being held to a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg on Sunday.

The France striker scored a goal and set up what looked like a second-half winner for Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Wolfsburg struck first in a seesaw encounter. Omar Marmoush was released into space by a pinpoint Yannick Gerhardt pass before rounding goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and hammering home.

The goal was initially chalked off for offside but a VAR review showed Marmoush had timed his run perfectly.

Frankfurt scored twice in four minutes to take the lead, the first a Kolo Muani header from a corner and the second a long-range rocket from defender Evan Ndicka.

Wolfsburg equalised right before half-time, Gerhardt heading in a Patrick Wimmer free-kick.

Set up by some pacy lead-up work from Kolo Muani, Lindstrom had the ball in the net with 20 minutes to go but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

Ndicka had a chance in the 90th minute to win it for Frankfurt when the ball fell at his feet after a mistake from Koen Casteels, but his shot ricocheted off the outside of the post.

Dropped points from Union Berlin, RB Leipzig and Freiburg this weekend meant Frankfurt had an opportunity to move closer to the top four, but they finish the round in sixth, three points off the Champions League spots.

"Of course we wanted to keep up," said Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, "but it just wasn't possible today".

"I'm positive that there was more in this game for us" he said.

Wolfsburg sit five points back in eighth place.

Captain Max Arnold told DAZN: "we'll take a point, but that doesn't really help us much either."

