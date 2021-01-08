Frankfurt stocks open at record high as Europe rises

London, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :European stock markets extended the week's strong rally Friday, with Frankfurt opening at a record high.

Traders are putting their faith in vaccine rollouts to get economies up and running once more, helping to offset worries about a surge in coronavirus cases worldwide.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.0 percent to 14,106.60 points, while the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.7 percent to 5,711.58.

Outside the eurozone, London's FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent to 6,881.83 points.