UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frappart Becomes First Woman To Referee Men's World Cup Qualifier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

Frappart becomes first woman to referee men's World Cup qualifier

Amsterdam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a qualifying match for a men's World Cup when she took charge of Saturday's clash between the Netherlands and Latvia in Amsterdam.

France's Frappart, 37, has been a trailblazer for women officials and in December was the first to referee a men's Champions League match, between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev.

"Stephanie Frappart makes more history! Congratulations on becoming the first female to referee a men's #WCQ (World Cup Qualifier)," tweeted FIFA.

Frappart, who also made history as the first woman to referee in the French top flight, was the lead official for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea. She made her Europa League debut in October.

Saturday's match is the second time Frappart has refereed a match featuring Latvia as she took charge of their UEFA Nations League game with Malta in September.

Related Topics

World FIFA Liverpool Amsterdam Kiev Lead Latvia Malta Netherlands September October December Women 2019 Top Chelsea Juventus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

29 minutes ago

NA Speaker, Dy Speaker greet Hindu community on oc ..

1 hour ago

Anti-Polio Campaign to commence in Shaheed Benazir ..

1 hour ago

Young boy dies, 3 injured as outer wall of Railway ..

1 hour ago

Lights out at Prime Minister's Office to observe E ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan reports 44 more positive for corona

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.