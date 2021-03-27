(@FahadShabbir)

Amsterdam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a qualifying match for a men's World Cup when she took charge of Saturday's clash between the Netherlands and Latvia in Amsterdam.

France's Frappart, 37, has been a trailblazer for women officials and in December was the first to referee a men's Champions League match, between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev.

"Stephanie Frappart makes more history! Congratulations on becoming the first female to referee a men's #WCQ (World Cup Qualifier)," tweeted FIFA.

Frappart, who also made history as the first woman to referee in the French top flight, was the lead official for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea. She made her Europa League debut in October.

Saturday's match is the second time Frappart has refereed a match featuring Latvia as she took charge of their UEFA Nations League game with Malta in September.