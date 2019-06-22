Fraser-Pryce, Thompson share first in 100m at Jamaica nationals

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce lit up the Jamaican National Championships on Friday as they tied for first place in the women's 100m final with a time of 10.73 seconds.

The sprint event lived up expectations as the women, who combine for eight World Championships and Olympic individual gold medals, put on a show crossing the line together with Briana Williams in third in 10.94 seconds.

Williams, who turned 17 in March, dipped under the 11.00 seconds barrier for the first time with a new national junior record.

An emotional Thompson said afterwards she was grateful to be able to rebound after a tough 2018 when she battled a series of injuries.

Yohan Blake won the men's 100m in a season's best 9.96 seconds holding off the challenge of Tyquendo Tracey (10.00 seconds). Rasheed Dwyer equalled his personal best of 10.10 to place third.

Rushell Clayton scored a massive upset, winning the women's 400m hurdles in a career best time of 54.73 seconds.

Clayton, who led the qualifying from Thursday, took over the lead after the seventh hurdle and held her poise to beat a strong field that saw Shiann Salmon taking second in 55.39 seconds.

Commonwealth Games champion and the pre-championship favourite Janieve Russell was fourth in 55.57 seconds.

World Championships finalist Kemar Mowatt, a former NCAA champion at Arkansas, won his first national title when he clocked 48.70 seconds to win the men's 400m hurdles, holding off and improving Romel Lewis.

Christine Day ran a season's best 51.47 seconds to lead the qualifiers for the semi-finals of the women's 400m.

Tissanna Hickling, who had achieved the qualifying mark for the IAAF world Championships earlier this year, won the women's long jump with a 6.78m leap.

Three US collegians took the top places in the women's discs throw with Shadae Lawrence winning with a toss of 61.41m.

Shanice love of Florida State was second with 59.05m and Samantha Hall of University of Texas El Paso third with 57.27m.