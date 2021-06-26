UrduPoint.com
Fraser-Pryce Wins 100m At Jamaica Olympic Trials

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the Jamaican women's 100 metre title on Friday, clocking 10.71 seconds to confirm her spot on the team headed to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Fraser-Pryce who earlier this month set a world leading 10.63 seconds, shook off a semi-final loss to double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah with a masterclass of sprinting, getting out to her customary bullet start and holding off a quality field that had six of eight women running under 11.00 seconds this year.

It was Fraser-Pryce's fourth 100m national title and sixth overall.

Shericka Jackson, who had run a personal best 10.77 seconds in the semi-finals, was second with 10.82 seconds and Thompson-Herah third in 10.

84 seconds.

Tyquendo Tracey was a surprise winner in the men's final, running a season-best 10.00 seconds to beat Yohan Blake at 10.01 seconds, with Oblique Seville taking third with a personal best 10.04 seconds. Tracey had won the national title in 2018.

Commonwealth Games champion and World and Olympic finalist Janieve Russell won her third national 400m hurdles championships, running a season's best 54.07 seconds, fourth best in the world.

Ronda Whyte was second with 54.94 seconds and Leah Nugent third in 54.98 seconds.

Two-time world under-20 champion Jaheel Hyde ran a personal best 48.18 seconds, under his previous 48.52 seconds set 2017, to win his first national senior title in the men's 400m hurdles.

