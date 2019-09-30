Doha, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her fourth women's 100 metres world title in Doha on Sunday.

The 32-year-old -- also a two-time Olympic champion -- coasted to an impressive victory in a world leading time for the year of 10.

71 seconds.

Britain's European champion Dina Asher-Smith took silver in a national record of 10.83 seconds whilst 2017 silver medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou took the bronze in 10.90.