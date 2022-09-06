UrduPoint.com

Fraught Start To School Year In DR Congo's Conflict-torn East

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Rutshuru, DR Congo, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Brandishing sticks, parents and children blocked the path of other parents with children trying to get to classrooms for the start of the school year. Police were deployed to prevent the angry confrontation from getting out of hand.

Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is no stranger to conflict, but this year even the simple act of going back to school has been freighted with recrimination and division.

This scene played out on Monday in Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province -- the epicentre of clashes pitching government forces and UN peacekeepers against a militia called the M23.

The conflict has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, creating a crisis that now ricochets across many sectors, especially lodging and education.

Rugabo school, like others visited by an AFP team on Monday, had been used to house displaced families during the long school break.

Now that September had come, those people were under pressure to vacate the classrooms so that local children could go back to school.

Yet at the same time, their own children were unable to enrol for class -- a double grievance that prompted the bitter protest.

"They are turfing us out of the schools so that children who live in central Rutshuru can go to class, while our children are deprived of education," said Mapendo Ruziki, a 40-year-old displaced mother of three, who joined the protest.

"What makes their children so special?" she asked.

"It's shameful! Our children have to be educated, like the children of those in power and those in other parts of the country," exclaimed Gisele Bikweto, a 39-year-old mother of four, carrying the youngest on her back.

