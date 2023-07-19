Open Menu

Free Divers Find Love And Death In Netflix's 'Deepest Breath'

Published July 19, 2023

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Early in "The Deepest Breath," an underwater drone follows free diver Alessia Zecchini as she plunges 100 meters down into the ocean's dark depths, and back up, all on a single breath.

The heart-pounding, claustrophobic three-and-a-half-minute sequence is as difficult to watch as it is mesmerizing.

As she ascends to the shallows, Zecchini's body begins to twitch. Rescue divers seize her and drag her up to the surface, her unconscious eyes rolling grotesquely backward as she is resuscitated.

It may seem shocking, but "blacking out" from lack of oxygen is a common occurrence in free diving, an extreme sport in which athletes compete to go as deep as they can without any breathing apparatus.

"You can watch all the videos in the world. It doesn't really prepare you for seeing a human being just pass out like that," said director Laura McGann, director of the Netflix documentary, out Wednesday.

