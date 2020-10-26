Free school meals: a political football in England

Watford, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A campaign by Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to feed England's poorest children during school holidays has turned into a political football, throwing the spotlight on increased poverty during the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is not politics, this is humanity," tweeted the 22-year-old after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government voted against a proposal to give free meals to vulnerable youngsters over school holidays this week.

The multi-millionaire footballer previously forced a government U-turn on providing free school meal vouchers during the summer holidays.

The economic fallout from the virus outbreak is pushing more families into poverty, leaving many unable to afford essentials such as food and heating.

In recognition of his widely praised campaign, he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in Queen Elizabeth II's recent honours list.

But Johnson is not budging this time around, despite the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales continuing meal provisions to the most needy children during holidays.