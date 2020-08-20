UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Free' Virgin Mary Figure From Mafia Abuse Says Pope

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

'Free' Virgin Mary figure from mafia abuse says pope

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Pope Francis has given his full backing to attempts to "liberating" the figure of the Virgin Mary from "abuse" by association in some mafia-style criminal rituals.

The head of the Catholic Church said in a letter released Thursday that devotion to the holy saint needed to be freed from "the influence of criminal organisations".

The letter to the Vatican-based Pontifical International Marian Academy -- which sets up links between international theologians in the study of the Virgin Mary -- commended the academy for creating a department to study criminal and mafia phenomena.

The use of the figure of the holy saint must be freed from "superstructures, powers or conditioning that does not correspond to the Gospel criteria of justice, liberty and honesty," Pope Francis said in the letter, sent on Saturday.

Religious processions in southern Italy are sometimes still marked with the statue of the Virgin making a stop in front of the home of a local mob boss.

"In Italy and elsewhere Marian and other Catholic devotions are often maliciously incorporated into mafia rituals, in a distortion of authentic spirituality," the Vatican news website said.

Since his election in 2013 Pope Francis has attacked mafia groups head-on and in June stepped up his battle against corruption in the Vatican.

Speaking in Palermo in Sicily in 2018 he denounced the mafia's "blasphemous existence" during a trip to honour a priest murdered by the mob in 1993, while trying to save youngsters from poor neighbourhoods from falling in criminal hands.

"You can't believe in God and belong to the mafia. Those who belong to the mafia don't lead a Christian existence because their lives are blasphemous," the pope told an open mass near Palermo's port at the time.

In Naples, a traditional stronghold of the Camorra mafia clan, the pope in 2015 condemned organisations that "exploit and corrupt the young, the poor and the underprivileged", adding that "corruption stinks."In Calabria a year before he called on Catholics to "fight" the ultra-powerful 'Ndrangheta and even excommunicate its members.

Excommunication is the severest penalty for Catholics, banishing them from the spiritual life and sacraments of the church, with local priests already having censured mafia members in the past.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Poor Young Palermo Naples Mary Lead Italy June Criminals 2015 2018 God Church Christian From

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

48 minutes ago

Section-144 imposed in Tharparkar during Muharram

55 seconds ago

Record legislation done in 2 years: Ali Muhammad

57 seconds ago

North America cut from alpine ski circuit over COV ..

59 seconds ago

CDA to hire consultant to address traffic issues

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.