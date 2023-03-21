Freed Sahel hostage arrives back in France: AFP

VélizyVillacoublay, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :French journalist Olivier Dubois made an emotional return home on Tuesday following nearly two years in captivity in the Sahel, AFP reporters saw.

Family members and President Emmanuel Macron hugged the 48-year-old on the tarmac of Villacoublay air base outside Paris, where he was flown after his release.

Dubois had been abducted by militants in Mali in April 2021.