UrduPoint.com

Freed Sahel Hostage Arrives Back In France: AFP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Freed Sahel hostage arrives back in France: AFP

VélizyVillacoublay, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :French journalist Olivier Dubois made an emotional return home on Tuesday following nearly two years in captivity in the Sahel, AFP reporters saw.

Family members and President Emmanuel Macron hugged the 48-year-old on the tarmac of Villacoublay air base outside Paris, where he was flown after his release.

Dubois had been abducted by militants in Mali in April 2021.

Related Topics

Militants Paris Mali April

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises â€˜Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises â€˜Presidents of Federal Courts 2023â€™ Forum

5 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopia ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

5 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporationâ€™s US ..

Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporationâ€™s US$600 million inaugural sukuk

5 minutes ago
 GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building m ..

GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building media entities in era of media ..

5 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with ..

Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with six airlines making travel eve ..

6 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic launches cash back campaign to in ..

Emirates Islamic launches cash back campaign to incentivise SME trade developmen ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.