Freed US citizen, 85, lands in Oman after detention in Iran

Muscat, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Baquer Namazi, one of four US citizens whose freedom Washington had demanded in the context of any revived nuclear deal with Tehran, landed in neutral Oman Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Namazi, a former UNICEF official, was detained in February 2016 when he travelled to Iran to press for the release of his son Siamak, who had been arrested in October of the previous year.

"Mohammad Baquer Namazi, who had been released from prison a few days ago, left Iran today (Wednesday)," the Iranian state broadcaster said, posting footage of Namazi boarding a plane.

Human rights lawyer Jared Genser later confirmed via Namazi's cousin who travelled with the 85-year-old on the plane that he had arrived in Muscat, Oman's capital.