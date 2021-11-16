UrduPoint.com

Freed US Journalist Says Thought Myanmar Jail Ordeal Would Never End

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Freed US journalist says thought Myanmar jail ordeal would never end

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :An American journalist jailed for six months by Myanmar's military rulers said after his shock release that he battled to stay sane and feared his ordeal would not end, while insisting he should never have been detained.

Danny Fenster -- handed an 11-year sentence last week for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules -- was freed on Monday, a day before he was to face terror and sedition charges that could have seen him jailed for life.

The 37-year-old looked gaunt, with his hair and beard grown longer during captivity, as he emerged from a jet in the Qatari capital Doha with former US diplomat Bill Richardson.

"I was arrested and held in captivity for no reason... but physically I was healthy," he told journalists at the airport. "I wasn't starved or beaten." Myanmar's military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown, which has killed more than 1,200 people according to a local monitoring group.

Fenster had been working at Frontier Myanmar, a local outlet in the Southeast Asian country, for around a year and was arrested as he headed home to see his family in May.

"I'm feeling alright physically. It's just the same privations that come with any form of incarceration. You're just going a little stir-crazy," said Fenster.

"The longer it drags on, the more worried you become that it's never going to end. So that's the biggest concern, just staying sane through that." Fenster is believed to have contracted Covid-19 during his detention, family members said during a conference call with American journalists in August.

The United States, which had said Fenster was unjustly and wrongfully detained, welcomed his release.

"I just spoke with American journalist Danny Fenster, who is free from prison in Burma and en route to reunite with his family in the United States," Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted.

"Looking forward to welcoming you home, Danny." The junta said Fenster was pardoned and released on "humanitarian grounds", ending 176 days spent in a colonial-era prison where many of Myanmar's most famous dissidents have been held.

His release was secured following "face-to-face negotiations" between Richardson and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, Richardson's organisation said in a statement.

Fenster was granted a pardon and release with a "view to maintaining friendly relations between nations", a report in state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said Tuesday.

Richardson visited Myanmar earlier this month on what was described as a "private humanitarian mission".

He said at the time that the US State Department had specifically asked him not to raise Fenster's case during his visit.

Fenster's father Buddy expressed relief after speaking with his son on the phone, saying there was "nothing harder on a parent" than knowing a child is in distress and being unable to help.

"He has been sleeping on a wooden pallet for close to six months. And he said, 'The plane's got a bed in it', and I said, you know, 'Danny, take a rest, man, just stretch out on that thing.' I'm just so happy to hear that," Buddy said.

The junta said two Japanese envoys, Hideo Watanabe and Yohei Sasakawa, were involved in the negotiations, without providing details.

"It's wonderful news for all of his friends and family," Fenster's colleague at Frontier Myanmar, Andrew Nachemson, told AFP.

"But of course he never should have spent six months in jail... and all the local journalists who remain imprisoned should also be released immediately."More than 100 journalists have been arrested since the putsch, according to Reporting ASEAN, a monitoring group. It says at least 30 are still in detention.

Related Topics

Burma Jail Visit Man Doha Same Myanmar United States February May August Visa Family All From Asia Salman Noman Enterpries Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

16 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 202 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

7 hours ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

8 hours ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.