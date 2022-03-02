UrduPoint.com

Freight Train Sends Anti-virus Materials To Hong Kong

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SHENZHEN, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A freight train loaded with anti-COVID-19 supplies in 18 containers left Shenzhen Wednesday for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in the central authorities' efforts to help Hong Kong combat COVID-19.

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong freight train runs once a day at the current stage, and its frequency may be increased according to the needs of Hong Kong. A single train trip takes 35 minutes.

Wednesday's train carried 1.1 million COVID-9 virus test kits and 20,000 pieces of protective clothing and other medical supplies. The materials will be distributed to the anti-epidemic front on the same day.

>