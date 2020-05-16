French 24-hour virus toll drops below 100

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :France on Saturday reported 96 new coronavirus deaths, a lower figure than in previous days, as its overall toll from the pandemic reached 27,625.

Several other recent positive trends continued as well, with 71 fewer people in intensive care, the health ministry said.

The latest figures came as France enjoyed the sixth day of the partial easing of a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 17 to battle the virus.

At present, there are 19,432 people in hospital for COVID-19 treatment in France, down from 22,614 one week ago, the ministry figures showed.

That said, the number of admissions within 24 hours released on Saturday came to 350, an increase from the week-earlier number of 265.