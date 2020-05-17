UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French 24-hour Virus Toll Drops Below 100

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

French 24-hour virus toll drops below 100

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :France on Saturday reported 96 new coronavirus deaths, a lower figure than in previous days, as its overall toll from the pandemic reached 27,625.

Several other recent positive trends continued as well, with 71 fewer people in intensive care, the health ministry said.

The latest figures came as France enjoyed the sixth day of the partial easing of a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 17 to battle the virus.

At present, there are 19,432 people in hospital for COVID-19 treatment in France, down from 22,614 one week ago, the ministry figures showed.

That said, the number of admissions within 24 hours released on Saturday came to 350, an increase from the week-earlier number of 265.

Related Topics

France March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

36 minutes ago

Zartaj Gull asks PPP leaders about Rs 5 trillion a ..

15 minutes ago

Nigerian leader gets samples of Madagascar virus p ..

15 minutes ago

Who's saying what as the Bundesliga returns

15 minutes ago

German football returns, Europe beaches reopen as ..

15 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 6th &#039;Holy Q ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.