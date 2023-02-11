UrduPoint.com

French Academic Fariba Adelkhah Released From Prison In Iran: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Iranian authorities on Friday released from prison French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, who was first arrested in June 2019 and was serving a five-year sentence on national security charges, denied by supporters, the French foreign ministry said.

A foreign ministry statement said France "welcomed" the release.

A source close to her, who asked not to be named, earlier told AFP that Adelkhah had been freed from Evin but added it was not immediately clear if she would be able to leave her home and return to France.

The foreign ministry statement added: "It is essential that Mrs Fariba Adelkhah can regain all of her freedoms, including that of returning to France if she wishes."Adelkhah was sentenced in May 2020 to five years in prison for conspiring against national security, accusations her supporters have always rejected.

