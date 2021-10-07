UrduPoint.com

French Ambassador To Return To Australia After Subs Row

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

French ambassador to return to Australia after subs row

Paris, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :France announced Wednesday it will return its ambassador to Australia, ending a weeks-long diplomatic protest over Canberra's decision to scrap a submarine contract.

Paris recalled its envoy on September 17, enraged at Australia's decision to tear up a landmark defence contract worth about US$65 billion in favour of a US offer.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament the ambassador would now return to Canberra with "two objectives".

He said envoy Jean-Pierre Thebault would "define our relationship with Australia in the future" and "firmly defend our interests" as the two sides negotiate a settlement.

Since the contracts for the 12 French attack submarines had already been signed, the severance deal could cost Australia hundreds of millions of Dollars.

The ambassador's planned return was welcomed by Australia's government.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he hoped the allies could now "move beyond our recent disappointments".

"Obviously the two countries, France and Australia, share a number of common interests, particularly in our work together in the region.

So, let's hope we can get that relationship back on track," he told Channel 9 television.

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted furiously to Australia's announcement on September 15 that it had secretly lined up a new, nuclear-powered submarine deal with the United States and Britain.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Australia of back-stabbing and the United States of betrayal, calling the move reminiscent of the unilateralist attitude of former president Donald Trump.

Paris recalled its envoys to both Australia and the United States over the furore.

But Macron later ordered the ambassador to Washington to return to his post after a call with US President Joe Biden, which helped soothe tensions.

France, however, made clear it was not in a rush to mend fences with Australia, and kept its envoy to Canberra in Paris.

France's anger stemmed not only from the financial loss of the submarine deal but also the shattering of an alliance with Australia that it saw as a cornerstone of its Indo-Pacific security strategy.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Australia Washington Parliament France Trump Canberra Paris Alliance United States September Post TV From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2021

20 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th October 2021

1 hour ago
 Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

7 hours ago
 Win a must for UAE against Iran

Win a must for UAE against Iran

7 hours ago
 Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternit ..

Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 Judging Committee

7 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support fo ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support for tolerance values

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.