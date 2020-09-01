UrduPoint.com
French Anti-jihadist Force Kills Civilian In Mali

Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:20 PM

French anti-jihadist force kills civilian in Mali

Paris, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :French anti-jihadist troops in Mali killed a civilian Tuesday and injured two others after a bus refused to slow down in a volatile area despite their orders, the French army command said.

The incident occurred about 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the city of Gao in Mali's troubled north. The French soldiers fired warning shots in the ground but two bullets bounced off and hit the windscreen, wounding three people, including one fatally, the French army command said.

