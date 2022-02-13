UrduPoint.com

French Anti-vaccine Convoy Heads Toward Brussels

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 10:20 PM

French anti-vaccine convoy heads toward Brussels

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Around three hundred vehicles taking part in a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations arrived in Lille, northern France, on Sunday en route to Brussels, where officials have already banned a demonstration called for Monday.

The flag-bearing trek north came after 97 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday as thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on trying to block traffic, with 81 still in custody early Sunday.

The convoy, while smaller than the nearly 3,000 vehicles that converged on the capital from cities across France, stopped Sunday at the parking lot of a shopping mall outside Lille, just south of the Belgian border.

"We'll go to Brussels to try to block it, to fight against this policy of permanent control," said Jean-Pierre Schmit, an unemployed 58-year-old who came from Toulouse.

For Sandrine, 45, who came from Lyon, the government's response to the Covid crisis had revealed that "we're losing our freedoms bit by bit, in an insidious way." The self-proclaimed "freedom convoy" of cars, trucks and campervans is one of several worldwide inspired by a truckers' standoff with authorities in Canada.

In France, the demonstrators took aim in particular at the "vaccine pass" required to enter restaurants, cafes and many other public venues implemented as part of President Emmanuel Macron's inoculation drive.

But participants have also cited rising fuel and energy costs, an echo of the "yellow vest" grievances that forced Macron to announce a series of tax cuts and other concessions.

More than 100 vehicles managed to converge on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris despite a heavy police deployment to keep them out of the city, with security forces using teargas to disperse protesters in scenes reminiscent of the "yellow vest" clashes of 2018 and 2019.

Prosecutors said Jerome Rodrigues, a leader of the "yellow vest" protest movement, was one of the people detained in the Saturday protests, though his lawyer denied any organisational role and called him a "political prisoner." The Paris police department also said an internal inquiry had been opened after a video emerged on social media showing an officer pointing his gun at a driver.

- 'Fatigue' and anger - The demonstrations, with convoys setting out from cities across France, come two months before presidential elections in which Macron is expected to seek re-election.

On Friday, Macron said he understood the "fatigue" after two years of the pandemic.

"This fatigue also leads to anger. I understand it... But I call for the utmost calm," he told the Ouest-France newspaper.

The government has said it plans to relax face mask mandates by February 28, and is hoping to end the vaccine pass requirement by late March or early April.

Some 24,000 more people demonstrated in other parts of the country Saturday, the authorities said, including in the southern city of Montpellier, where radical fringe activists broke the glass facades of two banks.

Related Topics

Protest Police Prisoner Canada Social Media France Driver Vehicles Traffic Brussels Montpellier Toulouse Lille Lyon Paris Turkish Lira February March April Border Sunday 2018 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

2 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

2 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

2 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>