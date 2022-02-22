UrduPoint.com

French Antitrust Agency Fines Energy Giant EDF 300 Mn Euros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

French antitrust agency fines energy giant EDF 300 mn euros

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :France's competition regulator said Tuesday that it had fined the former electricity monopoly EDF for abusing its dominant market position at the expense of rivals for years.

The penalty of 300 million Euros ($340 million) for EDF, still majority owned by the French state, was lower than it could have been, since the group did not contest the allegations and agreed to settle.

Regulators found that starting in 2004, EDF took advantage of its extensive client lists stemming from its status as the public service and network provider to try to win over millions of new customers for electricity, gas and other services.

The practice came as France was opening up its energy markets under EU directives.

While EDF was required to offer a fixed electricity price, set by the French authorities, to all clients, customers could also start getting electricity and other energy services from new entrants on the market, free to set their own prices.

The Competition Authority said EDF and several subsidiaries also unfairly used marketing divisions dedicated to managing the fixed-rate contracts to develop market-price offerings for new clients.

"The goal was to convert a large number of clients at a crucial moment," the regulator said, while "reinforcing its market positions for gas and energy services" that EDF began providing after losing its monopoly status for electricity.

The fine comes with EDF already facing a cash crunch as its debt has soared, in particular after the government ordered it to cap electricity bills to protect clients from price spikes this winter.

Last week, the government said it would inject 2.1 billion euros into the company as part of an upcoming capital increase, while EDF announced plans to sell assets worth three billion euros in the coming years.

Related Topics

Electricity France Company Fine Price Turkish Lira Gas Market All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

30 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

40 minutes ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

59 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>