French Archaeologist And Husband Charged Over Mideast Antique Trafficking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :A prominent French archaeologist and his husband were charged on Friday as part of an investigation into an antique smuggling ring exploiting unrest in middle Eastern countries to spirit out works to sell in France, sources said.

Christophe Kunicki and his husband Richard Semper were charged in Paris with a range of crimes including fraud, money laundering and forgery, a judicial source and a source close to the inquiry told AFP.

The pair were presented to a judge and released under judicial supervision.

