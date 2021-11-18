UrduPoint.com

French Army Hunts Illegal Gold Miners Wrecking Amazon Region

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

French army hunts illegal gold miners wrecking Amazon region

SaintLaurent du Maroni/Amazon, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Deep in the jungle in France's overseas territory of French Guiana, the army is engaged in a battle of attrition with illegal gold miners who have destroyed thousands of hectares of precious Amazon rainforest.

French Guiana, about the size of Portugal on the north shore of South America and almost completely covered in forest, has a long history of small-scale gold mining, legal and illegal.

But high gold prices have accelerated the scramble for the precious metal, with thousands of miners from neighbouring Brazil pouring across the border to try to cash in.

Their activity has left treeless brown gashes in the landscape, dotted with pools of water poisoned with the mercury used to extract gold from the soil.

Catching the illegal miners known as "garimpeiros" in the act is a nearly impossible task, but France is determined to try to protect its little corner of the Amazon.

