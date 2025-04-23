- Home
French Artist Clément Visage's Hypnotic Electro Pop Musical Concert Enthralled The Audience At ACP
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, in collaboration with the French Cultural Centre, Alliance Française de Karachi, organized a French Hypnotic Electro Pop musical concert on Tuesday night at the Auditorium I.
The event featured a spectacular performance by renowned French artist Clément Visage, who captivated the audience with his energetic and mesmerizing Hypnotic electro-pop tunes, leaving attendees dancing to the rhythm of his music. A large number of citizens attended the concert and greatly appreciated Clement Visage’s artistic talent.
Among the distinguished guests present at the event were President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, French Consul General, Mr. Alexis Chahtahtinsky, and the President of Alliance Française de, Mona Siddiqui.
Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Ahmed Shah said, “Children of our era understand French music better than we do. I am deeply grateful to the French Consulate and Alliance Française de for organizing this event. I hope such cultural exchanges continue in the future.”
Renowned French artist Clément Visage expressed his excitement, stating, “This was my first performance outside my hometown, and the experience of performing at the Arts Council has been incredible. The way the people of Karachi appreciated my art was truly heartwarming.”
He further added, “I am extremely thankful to the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, and the French Cultural Centre, Alliance Française de Karachi, for giving me this wonderful opportunity.”
