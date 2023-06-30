Open Menu

French Authorities Expect More Vioelnt Protests Over Teen's Killing: Police Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 01:20 AM

French authorities expect more vioelnt protests over teen's killing: police source

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :French authorities are ready for more violent night protests over the fatal shooting of a teenager by a policeman according to an internal security note on Thursday, a police source said.

The source referred to an internal document saying the "coming nights" were expected "to be the theatre of urban violence" with "actions targeted at the forces of order and the symbols of the state", the source said.

One Paris suburb, Clamart, has already declared an overnight curfew, between 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) and 6:00 am from Thursday until next Monday.

The Paris region announced earlier Thursday that bus and tram services in and around the capital would be halted every evening from 9:00 pm starting Thursday "to ensure the protection of staff and passengers".

Some 40,000 police will be deployed across France on Thursday to deal with any further protests, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

A French policeman has been charged and remanded in custody over the killing of the teenager, who was shot in the chest during a traffic stop early Tuesday.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister France Traffic Paris From

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

2 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

3 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

3 hours ago
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

5 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

7 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous