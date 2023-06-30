(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :French authorities are ready for more violent night protests over the fatal shooting of a teenager by a policeman according to an internal security note on Thursday, a police source said.

The source referred to an internal document saying the "coming nights" were expected "to be the theatre of urban violence" with "actions targeted at the forces of order and the symbols of the state", the source said.

One Paris suburb, Clamart, has already declared an overnight curfew, between 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) and 6:00 am from Thursday until next Monday.

The Paris region announced earlier Thursday that bus and tram services in and around the capital would be halted every evening from 9:00 pm starting Thursday "to ensure the protection of staff and passengers".

Some 40,000 police will be deployed across France on Thursday to deal with any further protests, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

A French policeman has been charged and remanded in custody over the killing of the teenager, who was shot in the chest during a traffic stop early Tuesday.