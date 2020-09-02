UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Authorities Find 63 Migrants Stranded On Beach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:20 PM

French authorities find 63 migrants stranded on beach

Lille, France, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :French authorities Wednesday took charge of dozens of migrants stranded on a beach in northern France after a failed bid to cross the Channel from France to Britain, police said.

The group -- made up of 31 men, 10 women and 22 children -- was found on a beach at Wimereux in the Pas-de-Calais region.

The 63-strong group had set off in a boat on Tuesday night, encouraged by the good weather conditions.

"These people were rapidly taken into charge by the firefighters. As their condition was not cause for alarm, they were not transferred to the Calais hospital," the police said, adding that 55 of them were now given shelter in the region.

Nearly 1,500 migrants and asylum seekers arrived in Britain from France by small boats in August, according to an analysis by the British Press Association news agency.

August's tally of arrivals is believed to be a record for a single month and is almost as much as the numbers in June and July combined.

The numbers have increased political tensions between London and Paris, with Britain's right-wing Conservative government publicly pressuring France to do more to stem the flow of migrant crossings.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said Tuesday the spike in crossings was "unacceptable" and blamed criminal gangs for exploiting the desperate and vulnerable for money.

French authorities insist they are doing all they can, and last month the mayor of the port city of Calais told Johnson he should "calm down".

Related Topics

Weather Police France London Calais Paris Money June July August Criminals Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

10 minutes ago

No Brexit deal without fisheries: EU negotiator

3 minutes ago

EU denounces 'despicable and cowardly' poisoning o ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-Italy Prime Minister Berlusconi positive for Co ..

3 minutes ago

US says Lebanese government must pursue 'real chan ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson says Russia must 'explain' Navalny po ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.