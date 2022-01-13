UrduPoint.com

French Bakers Fume At Cut-price Supermarket Baguettes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

French bakers fume at cut-price supermarket baguettes

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :French bakers have taken aim at a major supermarket chain that is offering inflation-busting low prices for baguettes, saying the move would undermine competition in one of the country's prized industries.

The Leclerc group said in newspaper ads on Tuesday that "because of inflation, the average price of baguettes could increase significantly. That's unthinkable," vowing to cut into its profit margins to cap the cost of the signature French loaf at 29 euro cents ($0.33).

But bakers, farmers and millers came together the following day to attack Leclerc for its campaign.

In a joint statement, industry organisations said the average price for a baguette, an everyday staple in French households, had reached 90 cents, driven by rising costs for flour, electricity and labour.

"Just when the government and all our professions are working to pay farmers fairly, Leclerc launches this campaign that destroys values," they said, accusing the supermarket of "demagogy." Competitors "are asking themselves... who can live with dignity from these prices?" the statement continued, also noting that traditional baguette-making is in the running for UNESCO cultural heritage recognition.

"We're trying to keep up jobs and quality, there's a price for that," the head of the ANMF millers' association, Jean-Francois Loiseau, told AFP.

"We have to pay people properly, those who plant, harvest, who gather the grain and make flour, those who make the bread. What Leclerc is doing is shameful," he said.

Christiane Lambert, head of the FNSEA farmers' union, said that "Monsieur Leclerc will have to explain to us how and how much he pays his bakers" given the rock-bottom prices.

Leclerc boss Michel-Edouard Leclerc told business magazine Capital that prices for baguettes in his shops has been around 30 cents "for at least a year.""In an environment where (prices for) everything are going up and will keep going up, we wanted to send a signal that Leclerc will keep prices accessible for consumers," he said.

"Players in this sector have to accept that Leclerc shops have control over their relationship with consumers," he added.

Related Topics

Attack Electricity Business Price Euro All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Labour Flour

Recent Stories

The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

7 minutes ago
 Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves ..

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves dance

24 minutes ago
 Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

2 hours ago
 Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Playe ..

Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Player' in Relation to Russia, Chin ..

12 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

15 minutes ago
 Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.