French billionaire MP Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault was killed in a helicopter crash in northern France on Sunday, parliamentary and investigation sources told AFP.

President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the 69-year-old in a tweet, saying "Olivier Dassault loved France. A captain of industry, local MP... he never ceased to serve our country", and calling his death "a great loss".