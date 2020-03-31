UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Brotherhood Braves Pandemic To Bury The Destitute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:30 AM

French brotherhood braves pandemic to bury the destitute

Béthune, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A ringing bell breaks the silence of the cemetery as five members of the Charitable Brotherhood of Saint Eloi in Bethune solemnly remove their two-pointed hats. All are wearing black capes, white gloves and, of course, face masks.

Founded eight centuries ago during a plague outbreak that devastated this region of northern France, the charity is continuing its mission to give homeless people a respectable burial -- even during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our role remains the same. Regardless of the social rank of the deceased, we do exactly the same thing," Robert Guenot, the charity's provost, told AFP.

The 25 volunteer members bury nearly 300 dead every year. But the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to an unprecedented lockdown of France's population and limited funeral attendance to around 20 people, has forced the organisation to adapt its traditions and rituals.

"We've reduced our activities because there are no longer any religious ceremonies, but we've also reduced our presence: there are now only five volunteers per service, as opposed to the usual 11, because we don't want to penalise families," said 72-year-old Guenot.

They also take sanitary precautions.

"We try to protect ourselves as much as possible. Anyone who feels ill of course refuses to be in the service. There's no taking risks," said Patrick Tijeras, 55, who became a member in November.

"We feel that we have a social value," Tijeras said. "Just as a sick person has the right to be cared for, the dead person has the right to this dignified treatment."

Related Topics

Dead France Same Turkish Lira November All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

7 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

7 hours ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

7 hours ago

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

8 hours ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.