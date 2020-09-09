UrduPoint.com
French Cabinet To Meet Virtually After PM's Covid Contact

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

French cabinet to meet virtually after PM's Covid contact

Paris, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :France's cabinet will Wednesday hold its weekly meeting remotely for the first time since the end of the virus lockdown, after Prime Minister Jean Castex spent part of the weekend with the boss of the Tour de France who tested positive for Covid-19.

Castex tested negative for the coronavirus in an initial test but is, in line with official guidance, self-isolating at his official Paris Matignon residence for seven days, his office said.

Castex was in the car of Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme as they followed the eighth stage of the race on Saturday.

Prudhomme, who is asymptomatic, must now leave the race for a week to go into quarantine.

