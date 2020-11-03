UrduPoint.com
French Church Attacker Tests Positive For Covid-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:20 PM

French church attacker tests positive for Covid-19

Nice, France, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Tunisian assailant who killed three people at a church in France has tested positive for Covid-19, which could further delay his questioning, a source close to the inquiry said Tuesday.

Brahim Issaoui, 21, remains hospitalised after being shot several times by police after the knife rampage at Nice's Notre-Dame basilica on Thursday.

"He hasn't yet been questioned, his prognosis remains uncertain," another inquiry source told AFP late Monday.

Issaoui, who was known to Tunisian police for violence and drug offences, arrived in France only last month, having first crossed the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Italian media reports say he was initially placed in quarantine with nearly 400 other migrants aboard a ferry boat, before being allowed to disembark at Bari on October 9.

Investigators have since determined he arrived in Nice on October 27, just two days before the church attack.

One woman had her throat cut and a church employee was also fatally stabbed inside the church, while another woman managed to flee but later died of her wounds.

Six people have been detained for questioning over suspected links with Issaoui, but only one remained in custody Tuesday, a 29-year-old Tunisian who was aboard the boat that brought Issaoui to Lampedusa, sources said.

