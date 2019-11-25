UrduPoint.com
French Citizen Kidnapped In Central Mexico

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

French citizen kidnapped in central Mexico

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A French citizen and a Mexican national were kidnapped Sunday while visiting a national park in central Mexico, the French embassy in Mexico City told AFP.

"We are in permanent contact with the Mexican authorities that have mobilized to find our citizen," the embassy said. They identified their citizen as Frederic Michel, and the Mexican by his last name. Local media identified the Mexican as an actor named Alejandro Sandi.

It was unclear if the two men, who were kidnapped at a national park near the Nevado de Toluca, a snow-capped volcano southwest of Mexico City, were travelling together.

The park, located in the state of Mexico, is popular among visitors from the country's capital.

According to reports in the dailies Reforma and El Universal, Michel and Sandi were driving in the park in all-terrain vehicles Sunday morning when they were ambushed by armed men.

The victims were taken away in their vehicles, the dailies reported.

Local authorities have given little information beyond saying that police and National Guard agents converged on the area, part of the Zinacantepec municipality, searching for the kidnappers.

