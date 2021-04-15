UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Climber Bardet Confirms Giro Debut

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

French climber Bardet confirms Giro debut

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Tour de France runner-up Romain Bardet will race the Giro d'Italia for the first time in May, his team DSM confirmed on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Frenchman described the race as "a dream" and will line up alongside new teammate in Australian Jai Hindley, who came second on the 2020 Giro.

"The Giro provides all these different race scenarios and goes so high there'll be snow on the slopes," said the climb specialist.

"These are dream scenarios, but who could say if that will be good or bad," said the winner of three Tour de France mountain stages.

Bardet came second on the Tour in 2016 and was third a year later and has raced the last nine editions.

He joins an impressive list of top cyclists set to race the three-week Giro that embarks from Turin on May 8 with Simon Yates, Dan Martin, Egan Bernal and Thibaut Pinot amongst them.

"I have long wanted to race the Giro," said Bardet, who switched from AG2R to DSM in January.

It remains possible for Bardet to compete at the Tour, but he is likely to race at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he would be a contender for the men's road event.

Related Topics

Snow France Road Turin Tokyo January May 2016 2020 Olympics Event All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

11 minutes ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

41 minutes ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

23 minutes ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

23 minutes ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

23 minutes ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.