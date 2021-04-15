French climber Bardet confirms Giro debut

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Tour de France runner-up Romain Bardet will race the Giro d'Italia for the first time in May, his team DSM confirmed on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Frenchman described the race as "a dream" and will line up alongside new teammate in Australian Jai Hindley, who came second on the 2020 Giro.

"The Giro provides all these different race scenarios and goes so high there'll be snow on the slopes," said the climb specialist.

"These are dream scenarios, but who could say if that will be good or bad," said the winner of three Tour de France mountain stages.

Bardet came second on the Tour in 2016 and was third a year later and has raced the last nine editions.

He joins an impressive list of top cyclists set to race the three-week Giro that embarks from Turin on May 8 with Simon Yates, Dan Martin, Egan Bernal and Thibaut Pinot amongst them.

"I have long wanted to race the Giro," said Bardet, who switched from AG2R to DSM in January.

It remains possible for Bardet to compete at the Tour, but he is likely to race at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he would be a contender for the men's road event.