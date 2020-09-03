French coach Mombaerts leaves Melbourne City despite record season

(@FahadShabbir)

Melbourne, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Melbourne City released French coach Erick Mombaerts for family reasons Thursday after their most successful A-League season, with club stalwart Patrick Kisnorbo appointed in his place.

The 65-year-old Mombaerts, who began his coaching career with Paris Saint-Germain, revolutionised the side after taking over 14 months ago, encouraging free-flowing football and high-intensity attacking.

It helped them achieve second on the competition ladder this season behind Sydney FC, with their biggest points tally. He also steered them to their first Grand Final, where they lost 1-0 to Sydney on Sunday.

But Mombaerts has been separated from his family during the coronavirus pandemic and the club agreed to release him just one year into a three-year contract.

"We have reached some incredible milestones, we have implemented an exciting way to play, and we have become a true family, playing together every week for our fans, and I have no doubt that Patrick will continue this work," Mombaerts said.

"I have had a fantastic experience in Melbourne and I will always remember my time here with much fondness, but I have been away from my family for a long time and now I must return to care for them in France." Mombaerts arrived in Melbourne after a three-year stint with Japan's Yokohama Marinos. He has also coached extensively in France, including their national U-21 and U-18 teams.

City's new coach Kisnorbo, 39, is a former Melbourne captain who spent eight years in England with Leicester City and Leeds United.

"Erick has taught me so much and I am extremely grateful for the way he has helped both myself and the club to develop over the last 14 months," he said.