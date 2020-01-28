UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Court Acquits Doctor At Centre Of Right-to-die Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

French court acquits doctor at centre of right-to-die case

Reims, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A French court on Tuesday acquitted a French doctor who last year switched off the life support systems of a Frenchman whose fate had for a decade been at the centre of a fierce controversy about the right to die.

Vincent Lambert, 42, passed away in hospital in July after a decade-long battle that divided France and also his own family.

Lambert's parents, who had waged a long battle to keep him alive, had brought a criminal complaint against Dr Vincent Sanchez, claiming he had failed in his duty to show assistance to a person in danger.

The verdict by the court in the city of Reims was a formality after prosecutor Matthieu Bourrette already asked for the doctor's acquittal, saying he had "perfectly respected his legal obligations.

" Jean Paillot, the lawyer for Lambert's parents Viviane and Pierre Lambert, said it was "very probable" that the decision would be appealed.

Lambert was involved in a near-fatal traffic accident in 2008 that left him a quadriplegic with severe brain damage which doctors said was irreversible.

Left in a vegetative state, the question whether to continue keeping him alive artificially triggered a years-long legal battle that raged in the highest courts in France and Europe.

"At every stage, I respected the law. At no moment did I have the desire or the intention to divert from the law," Sanchez said under cross-examination in a hearing in November.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Europe France Doctor Traffic Reims Pierre July November Criminals Family From Court

Recent Stories

Klopp defends stance on FA Cup replays

2 minutes ago

Russia summons Japan diplomat over exhibition on d ..

2 minutes ago

German FA chief sets semi-final target for Euro 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Senegal pushes for AU role in tackling Libya confi ..

2 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Trump Recognizes Israel Must Have S ..

2 minutes ago

US May Deploy Aegis at Guam Against North Korea Th ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.