French court acquits doctor at centre of right-to-die case

Reims, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A French court on Tuesday acquitted a French doctor who last year switched off the life support systems of a Frenchman whose fate had for a decade been at the centre of a fierce controversy about the right to die.

Vincent Lambert, 42, passed away in hospital in July after a decade-long battle that divided France and also his own family.

Lambert's parents, who had waged a long battle to keep him alive, had brought a criminal complaint against Dr Vincent Sanchez, claiming he had failed in his duty to show assistance to a person in danger.

The verdict by the court in the city of Reims was a formality after prosecutor Matthieu Bourrette already asked for the doctor's acquittal, saying he had "perfectly respected his legal obligations.

" Jean Paillot, the lawyer for Lambert's parents Viviane and Pierre Lambert, said it was "very probable" that the decision would be appealed.

Lambert was involved in a near-fatal traffic accident in 2008 that left him a quadriplegic with severe brain damage which doctors said was irreversible.

Left in a vegetative state, the question whether to continue keeping him alive artificially triggered a years-long legal battle that raged in the highest courts in France and Europe.

"At every stage, I respected the law. At no moment did I have the desire or the intention to divert from the law," Sanchez said under cross-examination in a hearing in November.