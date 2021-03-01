UrduPoint.com
French Court Convicts Ex-president Sarkozy On Corruption Charges

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

French court convicts ex-president Sarkozy on corruption charges

Paris, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A French court on Monday convicted former president Nicolas Sarkozy on charges of corruption and influence peddling, handing him a three-year prison sentence of which two years are suspended.

Sarkozy was accused of offering to help a judge obtain a senior job in Monaco in exchange for inside information on an inquiry into his campaign finances.

Taking into account the two years suspended, the sentence of one year jail means it is unlikely Sarkozy will physically go to prison, a punishment that in France usually applies to jail terms of above two years.

