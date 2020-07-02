UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Court Finds State Responsible Over Drug Linked To Birth Defects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

French court finds state responsible over drug linked to birth defects

Paris, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A court on Thursday ordered the French state to pay tens of thousands of Euros in damages after finding it responsible in a case over birth defects linked to an anti-epilepsy drug produced by pharmaceutical giant Sanofi.

The French court ordered the state to compensate three families who filed complaints after the women took the medicine and gave birth to children with congenital malformations, autism or learning difficulties.

The court ruled that Sanofi and doctors who prescribed the drug Depakine were also responsible, in a scandal that has left between 15,000 and 30,000 children affected, studies have found.

The state has been ordered to compensate the three families between 20,000 and 200,000 euros ($22,500-225,000), depending on the date of birth of the five children who are now aged between 11 and 35.

"The state has neglected its duties to monitor (drugs)," the court said in a statement.

"I welcome the conviction of the state, which we were expecting," said Marine Martin, president of the umbrella association APESAC which represents 7,000 victims' families.

"But I'm angry because 80 percent of the children born before 2004 are excluded from compensation," she said, adding that autism means the children are disabled for life.

During the hearing last Wednesday, the court's advisory expert said the state knew about the risks regarding malformations from 1983 and from 2004 for learning disabilities and autism.

In a case of a child born in 1985, the court followed the expert and ruled that the risks of physical defects were known and should have alerted the authorities, but that the risks of autism were not clear at the time.

As a result, the three families are appealing the court's ruling, the families' lawyer Charles Joseph-Oudin told AFP.

Sanofi is facing separate charges of aggravated fraud and unintentionally causing injury, although under the French legal system the charges do not automatically mean the case will reach a courtroom as prosecutors could decide not to move to trial.

The pharmaceutical company has denied any wrongdoing, saying it warned health authorities of the drug's risks from the 1980s.

Related Topics

Hearing Scandal Drugs Company Women From Court

Recent Stories

Ex-US Confederate Capital of Richmond Mayor Orders ..

16 seconds ago

World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus ..

17 seconds ago

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

2 hours ago

Cattle markets to be set up at ten places for Eidu ..

19 seconds ago

CCRI issue fortnightly guidelines for cotton farme ..

20 seconds ago

Images of Buddha's sculpture in Peshawar museum in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.