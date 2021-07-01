UrduPoint.com
French Court Gives Govt 9-month Deadline To Boost Action On Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:40 PM

French court gives govt 9-month deadline to boost action on climate change

Paris, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :France's top administrative court on Thursday gave the government a nine-month deadline to take additional steps to reach its targets for limiting climate change.

Ruling on a case brought by the northern coastal town of Grande-Synthe, the court said that France would miss its target of reducing emissions by 40 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels unless it took corrective action.

