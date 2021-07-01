French court gives govt 9 months to boost climate action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :France's top administrative court on Thursday gave the government a nine-month deadline to take "all the necessary steps" to reach its targets on climate change or face possible sanctions.

The Council of State said France was currently unlikely to meet its goal of reducing emissions by 40 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

Ruling on a case brought by the northern coastal town of Grande-Synthe, it ordered Prime Minister Jean Castex to take "all the necessary steps to curb greenhouse gas emissions" by March 31, 2022.