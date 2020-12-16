UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Court Jails Key Accused For 30 Years Over Charlie Hebdo Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

French court jails key accused for 30 years over Charlie Hebdo attacks

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A French court on Wednesday jailed for 30 years the main accused present for the trial over the 2015 killings at the Charlie Hebdo magazine offices and a Jewish supermarket, stopping short of the life term demanded by the prosecution.

Ali Riza Polat was convicted of complicity in terror crimes by the court, which also gave a 30-year jail sentence in absentia to Hayat Boumeddiene, the partner of one of the attackers. She fled to Syria in the wake of the killings.

All the attackers were killed in the wake of the killings. A total of 14 suspected accomplices went on trial, three of them in absentia.

A life jail sentence was given to another prime suspect, Mohamed Belhoucine, although he was tried in absentia and is presumed to be dead in Syria.

Other sentences ranged from four years, with all those present in court convicted for their role in providing support for the killings that shocked France.

Seventeen people were killed over three days of attacks in January 2015, beginning with the massacre of 12 people at the magazine, which had published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

That attack was followed by the murder of a French policewoman and the hostage-taking at the Hyper Cacher market in which four Jewish men were killed.

Prosecutors sought a life sentence for Polat, a 35-year-old French-Turkish friend of one of the attackers. He denied any knowledge of a terrorist plot.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Terrorist Syria Jail France January 2015 Market Jew All From Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

7 minutes ago

One dies, three others fell unconscious in fire in ..

3 minutes ago

Quarter of world may not have access to Covid-19 v ..

3 minutes ago

Canada prices rise in November as housing costs so ..

3 minutes ago

EU members to start Covid-19 jabs 'the same day'

3 minutes ago

Govt to request ECP for early Senate elections: Sh ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.